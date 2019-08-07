Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Ferro Co. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ferro in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ferro has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $270,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 677,956 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,059.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen A. Spizzo purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $387,490. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ferro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.