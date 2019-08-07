Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Cut by Capital One Financial

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.95 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 47,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

