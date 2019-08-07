Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Cut by Analyst

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $145.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.68. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 272,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $2,425,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 411,160 shares in the company, valued at $50,153,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $1,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,647,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,457 shares of company stock valued at $22,597,154 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

