Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Decreased by Analyst

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMTC in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for SMTC’s FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $111.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.64. SMTC has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.04 million. SMTC had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SMTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SMTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SMTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SMTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

