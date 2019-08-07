Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Semtech Co. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Semtech in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Semtech has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 382 shares in the company, valued at $18,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,314,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,023.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,475. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

