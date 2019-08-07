Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Issued By Wedbush

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for William Lyon Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $465.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of WLH opened at $16.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $681.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

