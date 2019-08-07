QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.93 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE QEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 13,725,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,457,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $922.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 2,702.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in QEP Resources by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226,747 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in QEP Resources by 25.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 target price on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

