QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.93.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,441. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 979,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 264,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

