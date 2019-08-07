Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,976 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,738,000 after acquiring an additional 201,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 13.1% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 830,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

NYSE:STT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. 1,134,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,105. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.