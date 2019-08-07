Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 7,888 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 210.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,443,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,973,172. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $539.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

