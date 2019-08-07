Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 105,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

MPC stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.82. 2,745,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rohr purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

