Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $575,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 156,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

