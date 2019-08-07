Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 375.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ProAssurance by 43.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,844. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $33,765.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

