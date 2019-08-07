Quantstamp (QSP) Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $7.47 million and $230,076.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00245377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.01229966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

