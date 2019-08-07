Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 3.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 619,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.70. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

