Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.66.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 747,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,620. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $44.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

