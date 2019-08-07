Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 63.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centurylink by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Centurylink by 82.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,151,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 48.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,482,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,049 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $404,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,760.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harvey P. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTL traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,062,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,979. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

