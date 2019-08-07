Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QUOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 682,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,511. The company has a market cap of $983.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Quotient Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,523 shares of company stock worth $384,936. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 73,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 549,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.