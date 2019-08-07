Qurito (QURO) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Qurito token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and STEX. Qurito has a market capitalization of $23,732.00 and $23.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qurito has traded up 221.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00238761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.96 or 0.01239370 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020090 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00095378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Qurito Token Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,408,241 tokens. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial. Qurito’s official website is www.qurito.io.

Buying and Selling Qurito

Qurito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qurito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qurito using one of the exchanges listed above.

