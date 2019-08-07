R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. R1 RCM updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

RCM stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 33,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 1,779,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 94,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 347,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 982,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 217,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.