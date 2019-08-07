Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Radware had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth $275,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth $12,292,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 33.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 365,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 236,975 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

