Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $806,828.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007909 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bilaxy, Huobi, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

