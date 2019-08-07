Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

RDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 26,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $280.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98. Reading International has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Reading International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Reading International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reading International news, insider Margaret Cotter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $65,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $399,346. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 85.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 215,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 99,145 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 45.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,507 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Reading International during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,544 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

