Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Shares Down 1.1%

Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)’s share price were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.64, approximately 464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

