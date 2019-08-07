Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dover (DOV)

Dover (NYSE: DOV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2019 – Dover was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2019 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Dover was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Dover was given a new $114.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.49. 906,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

In other Dover news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

