Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IG Group (IGG)

7/30/2019 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2019 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 687 ($8.98).

7/23/2019 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/22/2019 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 650 ($8.49).

7/15/2019 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 687 ($8.98) price target on the stock.

7/15/2019 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/4/2019 – IG Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/12/2019 – IG Group was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 657 ($8.58) price target on the stock.

IGG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 561 ($7.33). 729,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. IG Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a one year high of GBX 916.50 ($11.98). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 582.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This is a boost from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.00%.

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

