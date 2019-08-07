Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic (HOLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX):

8/5/2019 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $49.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – Hologic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We look for greater evidence for Hologic to find a solution to its declining gross margins and we need more time to get confident that Cynosure has bottomed. Nevertheless, near mid-single-digit growth and effective capital allocation (buybacks and tuck-in deals) are warming us up to the stock as HOLX delivered a 2% top-line beat, 2 cent bottom-line beat, and raised its FY top- and bottom-line guide. That said, its FY’19 raised” revenue is less than the FQ3 $17M beat (FX headwinds being one factor), a consistent trend of setting a low bar for the next reporting quarter and essentially not raising its underlying baseline guide. We reiterate our HOLD, PT to $52. FQ3 beat. (+3.4% rep, +4.7% FXN) exceeded our/Street’s $835ME and adj.””

8/1/2019 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

7/31/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/27/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/13/2019 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2019 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “FDA’s latest monthly Act (MQSA) statistics were published on 7/1/19. The number of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) units increased by 92 during June which represents a 30.8% Y/Y decrease. DBT unit penetration increased to 37.3% from 37.0% last month and facility penetration increased to 62.1% from 61.4% last month. More importantly, DBT units placements were up 2.7% quarter-to-date (QTD) in 2Q19 vs. 2Q18. We note that HOLX’s 3D mammography sales are less than 13% of its total sales. Please contact your Needham salesperson for a copy of our MQSA spreadsheet.””

6/11/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hologic stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. 1,582,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60.

Get Hologic Inc alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 1,363.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 172.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.