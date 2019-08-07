Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $426.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 203,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $244,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

