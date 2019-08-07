Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.64% of PetIQ worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Creative Planning lifted its position in PetIQ by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PetIQ by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,749 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in PetIQ by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in PetIQ by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $549,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Nathan Clarke bought 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $872,591.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.