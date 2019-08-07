Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. LivePerson comprises 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.11% of LivePerson worth $20,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 681,616 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 442,231 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after buying an additional 327,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 48,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -150.83 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $117,852.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,266 shares of company stock worth $1,242,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

