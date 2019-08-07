Redwood Investments LLC Invests $10.56 Million in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,336 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,779 shares of the software’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,603 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,284 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,988 shares of the software’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 7,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering Inc has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.82 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 7,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $272,971.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,233 shares of company stock worth $17,344,246 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

