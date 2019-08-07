Redwood Investments LLC Invests $13.44 Million in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 191,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,581. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $684,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,403,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,024,200 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

