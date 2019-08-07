Redwood Investments LLC Sells 12,732 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Burlington Stores worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 85,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,220,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $184.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 186.11%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $3,287,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,158,529.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,109.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,456 shares of company stock worth $13,336,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Burlington Stores to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

