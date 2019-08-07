Redwood Investments LLC Sells 25,087 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,087 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,338,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,761,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,293,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,492,000 after purchasing an additional 163,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,655,000 after purchasing an additional 590,366 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 59.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,335 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,003. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $733,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,359. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

