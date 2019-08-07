Redwood Investments LLC Sells 33,470 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,470 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Danaher by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Danaher by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Danaher by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

