Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50 to $5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. Regal Beloit also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of RBC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,320. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.28. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $87.31.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $873.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.80.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.