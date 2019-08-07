Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $182.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,320,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

