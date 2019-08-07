Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in General Mills by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,534. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

