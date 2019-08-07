Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 206.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,181. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

