Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 87,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,107. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

