Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $395,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lori A. Walker purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.21 per share, with a total value of $36,547.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,547. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.51 per share, with a total value of $53,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,722 shares of company stock valued at $144,229 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 36,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Compass Minerals International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

