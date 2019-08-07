Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 939 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $82,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 93,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,708.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,509. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

