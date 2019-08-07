Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 38,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 779,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,201,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

