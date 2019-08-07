Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $18.31 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 43.5% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning boosted its position in Walt Disney by 25.6% during the second quarter. Professional Planning now owns 22,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 231.5% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $7.22 on Wednesday, reaching $134.66. 12,597,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

