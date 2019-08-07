Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Issues Earnings Results

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a current ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.71. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $742,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,916,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,590,400 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.