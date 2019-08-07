RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “top pick” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RNLSY stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

