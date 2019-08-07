Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Announces Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $497.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other news, insider Cynthia J. Warner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,104.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $197,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $675,434. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 93.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 489,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 236,695 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

