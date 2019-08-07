Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC):

8/6/2019 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Jacobs Engineering Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2019 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:JEC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.63. 1,438,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,980. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

