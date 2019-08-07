Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of RTRX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 111,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.90. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retrophin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Retrophin news, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $35,916.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $294,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,319 shares of company stock worth $244,378. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Retrophin by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

