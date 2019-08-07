Reviewing CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) & Korea Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KEP)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power -2.90% -2.45% -0.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Korea Electric Power does not pay a dividend. CLP pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

CLP has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLP and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Korea Electric Power 0 4 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLP and Korea Electric Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $11.66 billion 2.28 $1.76 billion $0.68 15.47 Korea Electric Power $55.17 billion 0.26 -$1.20 billion ($0.93) -11.85

CLP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CLP beats Korea Electric Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

